HELENA – April 14 marks 136 years since the City of Helena held its first City Council meeting.

This is the first page of the first minutes book for the City reads, “The first regular business meeting of the City Council was held at the courthouse Thursday evening, April 14 1881.”

The meeting was presided over by Mayor John Kinna and goes on to list the aldermen in attendance.

The minutes go on to read, “Upon taking the chair and calling the council to order, Mayor Kinna delivered his inaugural address which was listened to with much attention and greeted with applause.”

The notations then list those individuals who were recommended for positions within the newly formed city government, including city marshal, street commissioner and police officers, who were to be confirmed once a vote was held among the aldermen.

That’s just page one.

Coming up next month, MTN’s melissa jensen will have a special report on the effort to make sure Helena’s historic documents are preserved and made accessible to all.