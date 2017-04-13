HELENA – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said roughly 1/4 Montana adults report having arthritis.

The Montana Arthritis Program aims to help those suffering from the disease.

Arthritis is the painful inflammation and stiffness of joints; it can affect people of any age group. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 54 million adults suffer from arthritis.

Arthritis limits everyday activities such as holding a cup, lifting a grocery bag, or walking to their car, according to a new CDC Vital Signs report.

Story continues below



At Capital City Health club Thursday, 18 people participated in the arthritis pool class, the warm water therapy focuses on improving joint flexibility, muscle strength and coordination.

Dan Smilie, one of the class participants has bad knees and will have to get a replacement, but his arthritis won’t get him down, instead he uses it as a motivation.

“It keeps you from hiking and being as active, and you gain weight, and slow you down all together, especially the older you get. The more you cocoon up at home and don’t do stuff the less socialization, interaction, exercise…..the faster the arthritis will get worst, you have to get outside, you have to go do it, and this is a great easy way to do it here,” said Smilie.

Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity every week.

Lisa Schlosser the class instructor and community education instructor for St. Peters Hospital, said she can see the improvement in the people who take the classes and that it is rewarding to hear how much it helps.

“I love helping people, It’s amazing to see the improvement and I’ve seen people say ‘my doctor is so excited, I can finally balance’…. and mainly it’s because of the movement in the water,” said Schlosser.

DPHHS offers arthritis programs in many communities across Montana, some are free, and some charge a fee, but help is available in the form of scholarships.

“The goals of the Montana Arthritis Program are to help reduce pain, decrease activity limitations, improve physical abilities, and add confidence to help people manage their arthritis,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said. “This program has helped thousands of Montanans with their arthritis, but our goal is to boost participation even more.”

For more information click here.