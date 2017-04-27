Authorities are investigating what’s being termed a homicide near Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday authorities received a report of a man in the Flathead River near the Old Steel Bridge on Holt Stage.

Curry said the man was seen by witnesses floating down the river in obvious distress and eventually slipped under the surface of the water. Information from witnesses indicates that the man was seen with three other people on the Old Steel Bridge.

Curry said the victim is described as a male approximately 50-to-60 years of age with a gray stubble beard, dark short hair, of average height and build. He was wearing a dark coat.

Witnesses provided a description of the three people who were seen with the victim.

The first person was said to be a female in her late teens to early 20’s who was heavyset with long dark hair with blond tips. The hair was cut to a point in the back.

The second person was said to have been a thin male in his late teens to early 20’s, wearing dark baggy pants and a black hoody.

The third person was described as a male in his late teens to early 20’s with an average build and was seen wearing baggy pants.

Curry said the three people left the scene in a minivan described as an older dark maroon in color with local plates. The identity of the victim and suspects is unknown.

The case is being treated as a homicide, according to Curry.

Anyone with any information about the victim or suspects or who may have witnessed the event is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff Detective Division at (406) 758-5600.