Authorities are investigating a a non-fatal shooting in Whitehall that happened over the weekend.

The victim was shot at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The 24-year-old was sent to to St. James HealthCare in Butte for treatment.

Jefferson County Undersheriff Mike Johnson also said the shooting is definitely criminal, but officers do not have any suspects or a motive.

Johnson said the shooting does not appear to be accidental or self-inflicted. The investigation continues.

No other details are being released at this time.

MTN’s John Emeigh