Happy Wednesday!

A nice line of showers and thunderstorms moved through Tuesday evening, and of course Wednesday has been beautiful. Back and forth will be the theme for the next several days. Although there is not a single Watch, Warning, or Advisory for the state, the storm systems are lined up to hit the state through the weekend. The next storm will move in later on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms spilling down the Divide in the afternoon and evening. Central and eastern Montana will enjoy a mostly nice, sunny day. Highs there will warm through the 60s, while western areas will only be in the 40s and 50s with clouds and rain. Thursday night, cold enough air will come through for a mix of rain and snow down to near the valley floors and plains. However, any snow accumulation will be generally around 5,000′ and higher. Friday will be cloudy with a light mix of rain and snow, with snow continuing in the mountains. By Friday afternoon, some elevations above 7,000′ could have up to 12″ of snow. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday, but 20s and 30s in the mountains. Saturday, the nice weather is back with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Sunday, storms are back in the afternoon and evening. Monday will be in between storms, but another storm will hit later Tuesday and Wednesday. Back and forth…

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist