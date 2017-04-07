GREAT FALLS – Nurses at Benefis Health System voted on Thursday on whether to join a union. The vote failed with 357 against and 226 for joining the union.

Vicky Byrd, director of the Montana Nurses Association, said in a press release on Thursday night that more than 600 registered nurses working at Benefis hospital and related facilities were eligible to vote in the election.

Byrd said, “This outcome is truly disheartening.”

“Our campaign focused on all nurses’ commitment to keeping Benefis the place that the Great Falls community can rely on for the highest quality care,” said Tami Creek, an ICU nurse at Benefis who was part of the organizing committee seeking union affiliation.

“We are disappointed with this result. But our belief that nurses’ voices are essential in decisions that affect patient care and safety is undiminished,” Creek added. “We will continue working every day to make Benefis even better. To achieve that goal, nurses must be heard on the issues that impact how we practice our profession and respond to the needs of our patients.”

Neither Byrd nor members of the Benefis organizing committee commented on whether nurses might make another effort to form a union.

John Goodnow, the CEO of Benefis Health System, said in a press release, “We respect the decision of our nurses and are glad that so many people turned out to make their voice heard in this decision. We appreciate the opportunity to continue our direct working relationship with the nurses. During what was understandably a tense time for our entire organization, we are proud that our dedicated employees did not lose focus of our mission. Together, we will move forward as one united team committed to providing high-quality care to Great Falls and our surrounding communities.”

Goodnow said that 679 nurses were eligible to vote.

