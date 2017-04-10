MONTANA – Top Democratic Party leaders announced on Monday a series of rallies to try and energize the party, which include a stop in Montana.

Starting next Monday, Senator Bernie Sanders and other party leaders will travel to nine mainly Republican leaning states to focus on grassroots activism and the needs of working families.

Topics could include increasing the minimum wage, pay equity for women, infrastructure spending, making public colleges and universities tuition-free and climate change.

The news comes following a weekend article in the Huffington post where Sanders said he was willing to campaign for Democrat Rob Quist in the special election.

The rallies will start later this month. No dates, times or locations have been released.

Other states they’ve tentatively scheduled to hold rallies in are Maine, Kentucky, Florida, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.