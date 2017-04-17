HELENA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to campaign on behalf of Rob Quist as he seeks Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House in a special election next month.

Quist’s campaign spokeswoman Tina Olechowski said Monday that Sanders is expected to be in the state next month, but the dates and locations of the campaign stops haven’t been determined. Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination for president over Sanders.

“Rob Quist is the only person in this race who understands that we need a government in Washington that works for all Montanans and all Americans and not just the special interests and the billionaire class,” Sanders said in a press release.

“Congress right now is dominated by politicians who worry about the needs of their wealthy campaign contributors. We need members of Congress like Rob who will work to rebuild the shrinking middle class, who will fight all attempts to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and will oppose tax breaks for the very rich. Rob is a populist, grassroots candidate fighting for the working families of Montana. I look forward to campaigning with him in May and working with him in Congress,” He added.

Quist, a Democrat, is running against Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks for the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke when he became Interior Secretary.

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to make campaign stops Friday and Saturday on behalf of Gianforte, who lost the 2016 gubernatorial race to incumbent Steve Bullock.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out April 28. The election is set for May 25.