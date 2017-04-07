(HELENA) A bill creating a process for people to remove a misdemeanor conviction from their criminal record will now go before Gov. Steve Bullock.

House Bill 168, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Zach Brown of Bozeman, passed both houses of the Montana Legislature with wide support. It would let people ask a court to expunge their records if they have committed no further offenses. The court could then order the Montana Department of Justice’s Crime Information Bureau to destroy all records of the person’s arrest, court appearances and sentence.

In most cases, people would have to wait five years after they completed their original sentence. If someone wanted to enter the military or National Guard and hadn’t been charged with any new offenses, that timeline could be waived.

Supporters say the bill will give people who make a single mistake a chance to turn their life around.

There are limits to HB 168. Each person would have only one chance in their life to expunge records. People with convictions for certain crimes, including assault, domestic violence and DUI, would be subject to added scrutiny.

The prosecutor’s office that handled the original case will also be able to weigh in on whether the request should be granted.

“Once a petition comes to the court from the person that’s convicted, then the court has to notify the prosecuting office that this petition has come in, and then they can discuss that in court,” said Butch Huseby, chief of the Crime Information Bureau.

The bill would also give any victims affected by the original offense the chance to respond to an expungement request.

Huseby says people can already ask a court to expunge their conviction under current law. But he says HB 168 would provide more clarity in how his bureau should handle records once the judge agrees to the request.