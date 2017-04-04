HELENA – Montana lawmakers have given final approval for a bill to provide limited licenses to state tribal groups for the traditional hunting of wild bison.

House Bill 108 sponsored by Rep. Bridget Smith (D-Wolf Point) passed the Senate on a 87 to 12 vote and specifies that each of Montana’s seven tribal groups would receive two licenses to do hunts under traditional hunting and harvesting practices.

The measure was previously approved by the House by a vote of 68 to 31.

“Montana Indians have an ancient, spiritual connection with the bison and these hunts should be a part of the state’s management of this majestic animal,” Smith said. “These licenses will be a great step to help bring this experience back to the people and help the tribe renew and protect this age-old practice.”

Story continues below



Under the legislation, if Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issues 40 or more licenses to hunt wild bison, it must also issue licenses to two tribal members named by each of seven tribal governments

The bill next goes to Gov. Steve Bullock for his signature.

MTN’s Ariana Lake