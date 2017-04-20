BROWNING – Members of the Blackfeet Tribe have a few more hours to vote on whether to ratify the Water Compact and Water Rights Settlement Act.

The settlement has been in the works for years, and was signed by President Obama in December.

If the agreement passes it would confirm and quantify the Tribe’s water rights and confirm its jurisdiction over those rights on the Reservation.

The compact includes $471 million for water-related projects including new or improved irrigation systems, the development of community water systems and land acquisition.

The settlement must be approved by a majority of tribal members for it become law.

Polling locations include: