BROWNING – After years of negotiations, Blackfeet tribal members voters approved the Blackfeet Water Compact and the Blackfeet Water Rights Settlement Act.

An unofficial count had 75 percent of the votes in favor, approving the Blackfeet Water Compact and Blackfeet Water Rights Settlement Act.

“This is a historic day for the Blackfeet people,” said Harry Barnes, chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. “All of the time and effort by Blackfeet staff and leaders over the past four decades was well worth it. The benefits of the water compact will be seen for generations to come.”

“My faith in the wisdom of the people’s vote has come to reality,” continued Barnes.

The Tribe’s approval was the final element needed for the compact to become effective. Montana ratified it in 2009 and Congress provided federal approval in December.

The compact confirms and quantify the Tribe’s water rights and confirms its jurisdiction over those rights on the Reservation.

Negotiations on the agreement began more than 30 years ago. The compact passed the Montana Legislature in 2009 and received Congressional approval late last year. The compact includes $471 million for water-related projects including new or improved irrigation systems, the development of community water systems and land acquisition.

“I’m proud to be a part of an agreement that’s going to have long-lasting benefits for the Tribe and the Blackfeet people,” said Jerry Lunak, Water Resources Director of the Blackfeet Nation.

Next, the Blackfeet Nation will be working to fully implement the settlement, including development of a community-based plan for infrastructure projects and future development in communities with input from its tribal members.

Additional information about the Blackfeet Water Compact and Settlement Act can be found here. Or you can visit the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Facebook page.