BNSF will eliminate 55 mechanical jobs at its Glendive diesel shop facility.

The company reports a slowdown in rail car demand for coal and oil trains is at the heart of the job action.

BNSF Public Affairs Director for Montana Ross Lane said employees were informed of the layoffs earlier this week.

Lane said BNSF is working closely with employees impacted by the change to offer positions where vacancies exist across the BNSF system.

BNSF reported Friday it does not anticipate coal returning to peak levels and handled 480,000 fewer units of coal year-over-year in 2016.

Additionally, record capital investment has resulted in more efficient operations across the northern corridor.

No other BNSF locations in Montana are impacted.

MTN’s Jon Stepanek