span id=”WNStoryDateline”> GREAT FALLS – Great Falls emergency responders were dispatched at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to recover a body from the Missouri River.

A woman walking her dog on River’s Edge Trail on Sunday morning discovered the body along the north side of the Missouri River behind the Calumet Refinery, just west of the 9th Street Bridge.

One southbound lane of the 9th Street bridge was blocked temporarily as crews arrived on scene and began working.

“Great Falls Fire Rescue responded with two engine companies and a battalion chief for a total of seven people. At that point in time, Cascade County Search and Rescue was activated and they showed up with an additional eight folks,” said Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Shupe.

Story continues below



Three Cascade County Search and Rescue personnel suited up in ‘ice rescue suits’ to go into the river and retrieve the body.

Most of the other emergency responders helped lift the body up the steep bank.

Battalion Chief Shupe said the body looks like it had been in the water for a while, and appeared to be a man.

He added, “As far as this person is concerned we’re not sure if this person went into the river here or if they floated here. There’s no indication of that yet.”

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards told MTN News that the investigation continues, and they will be checking to see if any missing people in and around the area match the description of the deceased.

Officials said the body will likely be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula on Monday, due to the unknown circumstances surrounding the body.

Sheriff Edwards said they want to do their best to find out the cause and manner of death.

The body has not yet been identified.