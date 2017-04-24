HELENA – Hunger is something that many of people face every day.

Over the weekend, Troop 1206 Prickly Pear Boy Scouts in Helena left bags on the doors of homes for community members to fill with nonperishable foods.

The food was donated to Helena Food Share, a nonprofit that helps under- privileged families.

The event is part of a national effort from Boy Scouts of America.

Story continues below



“I’ve never really been in this situation before, but I can understand their point of view on it, everyone needs some help once in a while, it’s really awesome,” said John Duffy, Troop 1206 Boy Scout.

Duffy joined the Boy Scouts last February. He did so because he wanted to help people and to be of service for his community.

“It’s been a really fun time. These are some of my best friends. It’s always fun to hang out with them,” added Duffy.

Grocery bags were filled with items like granola bars, canned goods, pasta and peanut butter.

“It’s pretty cool to look how much food we got today just by spending a couple hours out of our lives to hang some bags on our doors. Not a lot of effort for a really good cause and I’ll do that all the time, take a couple hours out of my day and do something good,” said Jeremiah Gibson, Troop 1206 Boy Scout,

Gibson said they estimated a collection of about 30 pound of food Saturday.

February is the anniversary of Boy Scouts of America.

To see what else the troop is up to click here.