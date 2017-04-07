BOZEMAN – A security incident at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport delayed a Thursday morning flight for about an hour.

According to the TSA, a passenger had placed a gun in his wheelchair and turned it into the airport police when he realized that he forgot to properly pack and declare it as required by law.

The airport police took possession of the weapon and interviewed the passenger, who was rebooked on a later flight.

Airport Director Brian Sprenger was unable to provide details due to federal restrictions initially but later Thursday TSA issued a statement.

The TSA issued the following statement:

“Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) screening operations are conducted by a private contractor under TSA’s Screening Partnership Program (SPP). Like TSA officers, these officers are expert at finding threats. Missing a firearm is unacceptable, and we are working with the contractor to investigate this matter to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Delta flight to Salt Lake City was delayed for approximately an hour after passengers were removed from the flight and had to be re-screened by security.

According to one witness, who wished to remain anonymous, a man in a wheelchair was being moved from his chair to another when a handgun was discovered. Another person traveling on the flight messaged KBZK that the flight had been delayed and all passengers had to be rescreened after a man in a wheelchair told a flight attendant that he forgot he brought a loaded gun on board.