BOZEMAN – A Bozeman man is behind bars accused of distributing large quantities of drugs in Bozeman.

Christopher M. Flanagan, 20, is charged with possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs and will be seen in Gallatin County Justice Court Thursday morning.

According to charging documents, Flanagan reportedly admitted to distributing large quantities of Xanax to people in Bozeman. He also admitted that he sold opioid pills, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine.

Flanagan told investigators he had no other source of income.

Story continues below



Investigators with the Missouri River Drug Task Force serving a search warrant allegedly found 355 pills of Xanax, 19 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, a digital scale, $315 in cash and a 2004 GMC Envoy at Flanagan’s residence.

Flanagan was also charged with possession of use of property subject to criminal forfeiture, reportedly admitting he used his vehicle to deliver the drugs in Bozeman.

MTN’s Ken Spencer