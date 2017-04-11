A mother recently shared her story of accidentally starving her baby to death while breastfeeding. Now lactation specialists at Bozeman Health are working around the clock to make sure something like that does not happen in Montana.

“My colleague and I truly support that you feed the baby. It’s a priority and it’s their right,” said BDH Lactation Coordinator Beckie Walters who helps nursing mothers problem solve.

“We help with latching issues, confirm they are producing adequately,” said Walters. “We empower our moms to be instinctual.”

As many new mothers know, breastfeeding isn’t always easy, and there can be a lot of pressure to breastfeed. Experts said there’s also a lot of misinformation.

“‘This is the only thing you should do for you baby, you should do this at any cost, at any expense.’ That is absolutely not true,” said Bozeman Health pediatrician Michael Blake.

What is true is that newborn babies will lose some weight at first but according to Dr. Blake will gain an ounce a day in the first four-to-five months. That’s why parents are encouraged to bring their babies to the pediatrician often during that time to make sure they are experiencing healthy growth and development.

If they are not, there could be a problem with the breastfeeding and they may need, “Formula supplementation or if you need to pump or even with a bottle that is perfectly fine if you can maintain good growth,” said Dr. Blake.

Healthy breastfed babies are why the lactation center is conducting a study. Researchers gathered data from mothers who were left to schedule their own outpatient lactation appointments and those who had already scheduled visits before they left the hospital.

The first appointment at week one when the mother’s milk supply is established, the second at three-to-four weeks when babies generally have a growth spurt and a third between six and eight weeks when many mothers go back to work.

They’re hoping to show that the mothers with scheduled visits were able to continue breastfeeding – regardless of the outcome.

“No matter what the story is for the mother and baby or what the long term story is, if she exclusively goes on to breastfeed or if she goes on to supplement or ultimately if that mom makes that hard decision that she is going to 100 percent formula feed, we are there to provide support and to empower her and to be grateful for where she is as a mom,” said Walters.

The study should be completed this summer.

MTN’s Judy Slate