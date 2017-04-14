The Virginia City Chairlift has been taken down at Bridger Bowl and will soon be available to the public.

Right now the chairlift is heading to Teton pass Ski Resort in Choteau. There all the machinery, cables and chairs will be taken apart before anything can be sold.

Bob Petitt, Administrative Assistant Manager of Bridger Bowl, told us “the remainder of the chairs are being donated to the Bridger Bowl foundation and the foundation will be auctioning them off through our office and we will probably have the final count on the chairs and the auction price in the next 2-3 weeks.”

According to Bridger Bowl there will be a limited amount of chairs that will be left over. Some will be donated to charitable places like local schools and Heart of the Valley for fund raising. And after that they should have between 75-80 to auction off to the public.

MTN’s Kenneth Webb