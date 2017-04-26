HELENA – A last-minute budget deal could effectively kill a measure to raise wages for thousands of locally employed workers who take care of developmentally disabled and elderly Montanans, supporters of the bill said Tuesday.

Eve Franklin, a lobbyist for the Montana Association of Community Developmental Disability Services, told MTN News that language proposed for a catch-all budget bill could void House Bill 638, the direct-care wage bill.

“It’s sad to see (HB638) become part of the legislative end game,” she said. “It passed both the Senate and House with large, bipartisan majorities.”

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jon Knokey, R-Bozeman, said Tuesday evening that he still hopes to work with budget conferees on language that could preserve the goals of HB638.

“I’m going to fight to the end to make sure that direct-care workers get a wage increase,” he told MTN News.

Gov. Steve Bullock, whose administration has been involved in talks on both bills, believes direct-care workers deserve a “decent wage,” spokesman Ronja Abel said. However, deserving programs wouldn’t be scrambling for funding if majority Republicans had agreed to some modest tax-revenue increases, she added.

HB638 appropriates about $27 million over the next two years to increase wages for workers taking care of developmentally disabled clients, in group homes and other local programs.

The programs, usually run by private nonprofit companies, are funded primarily by government funds for the disabled. HB638 would raise the direct-care workers’ wages by $3 an hour over the next two years.

The bill also includes $3 million for privately employed personal-care workers who help the elderly and the disabled in the client’s home.

Within the past week, the Senate approved the bill on a 45-5 vote and the House passed it 87-13. It has yet to be signed by Gov. Steve Bullock.

HB638 includes some revenue “triggers,” which say the expenditures for direct-care wages won’t happen unless revenue meets certain levels by June of this year or next.

However, draft amendments to Senate Bill 261 say unless state revenue meets a certain level by this August, all of HB638 will be void. The amendments are part of an elaborate proposal to cut programs throughout state government if revenue targets aren’t met.

A legislative panel will consider the amendments on Wednesday.

Franklin said it’s not likely revenue will meet the August target, so if the amendments are added to SB261 and the bill passes, HB638 probably will be voided entirely.

The targets already in HB638 have a better chance of being met, she said.