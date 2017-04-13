As the 2017 Montana Legislature enters its home stretch, lawmakers are haggling over the same things that topped the agenda when they started three-and-a-half months ago: The state budget and spending on infrastructure.

Lawmakers have to approve a budget, and key leaders believe they’re close to wrapping it up – if they and Gov. Steve Bullock can agree how much revenue is available, and which programs may get a bit more money, or not.

“The challenge in any legislative session is that there are 150 people here with entirely different perspectives,” says Sen. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, who chairs the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. “It’s threading the needle. It’s always the urge or the intent to try to find a balance.”

As it stands now, the $10.3 billion budget crafted for the next two years is just slightly over the state’s current budget level.

Yet infrastructure may be the biggest sticking point, as lawmakers enter the final week or two of the 2017 session.

The Republican-controlled House has yet to agree whether to approve a bonding package that would finance municipal water-and-sewer systems, school maintenance, roads and buildings on state college campuses.

Some Republican members of the House – including its leadership – say the infrastructure package shouldn’t include new or remodeled buildings on college campuses, which they see as “pork.”

“I don’t think a new building for the MSU campus in Bozeman is critical infrastructure,” says House Speaker Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson. “I understand it’s a `want.’ But when my budget’s tight, I don’t spend on my wants. I spend money on my needs.”

Minority Democrats, however, are insisting that some big, urban projects be included in the bill – and their votes are needed, because the bonding bill authorizes new state debt and therefore requires a two-thirds majority of both the House and Senate.

House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena, says the infrastructure bonding bill should benefit the entire state, and not just rural areas. She’s optimistic that agreement can be found.

“I think we’re super-close to an agreement,” she told MTN News this week. “I hope we are. I think it’s something that’s very doable that we should deliver to this state.”

Lawmakers left town Thursday for a five-day Easter break. They return late Tuesday, less than two weeks before the scheduled final day of the session, May 1.

Some lawmakers believe they can wrap up the session next week or a few days early; others aren’t so sure.

“We’ve got a lot of balls up in the air; there are still a lot of pieces moving here,” Knudsen told MTN News.

On the state budget, majority Republican leaders hope to avoid sending House Bill 2, the major spending bill, to a House-Senate conference committee, where final compromises are usually crafted.

Instead, they’re trying to work out any leftover budget details in a number of “companion bills” that augment HB2.

Budget issues still under discussion include:

Whether “direct-care” workers at nursing homes and group homes that get state money should get a raise in pay. A bill to finance raises for nursing-home workers has passed the House and Senate; a separate bill that would add more money remains in a Senate committee.

Whether state workers will get a raise. Republicans in the House killed a bill that would have granted a 1 percent raise in each of the next two years, but lawmakers say the raise could be inserted into a separate Senate bill.

Whether the state university system may get more state funding. HB2 sets the system’s two-year budget about $5 million lower than its current budget. System officials have said they’d probably offset the shortfall with a tuition increase.

Yet perhaps the biggest argument is over revenue – and the budget’s operating reserve, or year-end cushion.

Bullock, a Democrat, has said publicly he wants a $300 million year-end cushion for the budget, in case tax-revenue estimates miss the mark and some extra cash is needed.

Republican legislative leaders have said it’s not going to be much more than $200 million.

Republicans also have increased the estimate for incoming tax revenue by about $100 million, to make the balance budget – but Bullock’s budget director, Dan Villa, says he doesn’t think that $100 million can be counted on.

“I think the Legislature has a lot more work to do in order to develop a budget that is acceptable to the governor,” Villa told MTN News on Wednesday.

If the governor doesn’t bend, some significant changes would have to be made to the budget as it sits now.

Republicans, who control majorities in both houses, have indicated they don’t plan to budge much on revenue. If something is added, then something must be taken away, they say.

As for the infrastructure bonding package, no one seems to know for sure what may happen.

Two separate bills – one to spend $78 million, the other $98 million – remain in the House, awaiting action, or not. The Senate has already approved its version.

“There’s an appetite to do more (of bonding for infrastructure); we’ve been talking about it all session,” says Knudsen, the House speaker. “It’s a matter of how do we get there, because it takes a higher vote threshold. In the House, it takes 67 (votes) for us to pass a bonding bill, and 67’s a big number.”