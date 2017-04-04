GREAT FALLS – NoMore Violence Week continued at Great Falls College-MSU, with a keynote address on Tuesday from Governor Steve Bullock.

Bullock said child abuse protection has been near and dear to his heart since long before he was governor.

He said he can think of at least 10 years, during legislative sessions when he was assistant attorney general and then attorney general, that they questioned why Montana was the only state without anti-bullying legislation. Anti-bullying legislation passed during the 2015 session.

He noted that when he served as Montana Attorney General, he supported expanding the Children’s Justice Bureau, and then as governor in 2015, he created the Protect Montana Kids Commission.

The governor also gave an update on bills in the Legislature involving child abuse and sexual assault.

Senate Bill 113 passed, allowing DPHHS to disclose records to legislators.

House Bill 201, that makes sure a child is represented by CASA, has been signed into law.

House Bill 173 that provides a deadline for treatment plans and permanency hearings in the foster system has also been signed into law.

Senate Bill 29, which revises the definition of the word consent and eliminates requirement that assault involves force in order for it to be defined as rape, will be heard the House.

Senate Bill 30, which increases the statute of limitations from 10 years to 20 years for sex crimes against children, will also be heard by the House.

Bullock said he is optimistic legislators will continue to work with his administration to develop state of the art approaches, strengthen laws to protect victims of assault, and help child victims recover from traumatic experiences.

“Through cooperative efforts like what you’re doing here, cooperative efforts like NoMore Violence Week, we can send a clear message that child abuse, that sexual violence that violence against any one of our fellow Montanans, will not be tolerated,” he said.

Bullock said he’s thankful for the bipartisan majority of legislators who recognize that the safety of Montana’s children is far too important for political games, but, said he’s frustrated that House Bill 303, which would create a child fatality review commission, has been tabled in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

When asked by an attendee about how constituents can help enact change, Bullock advised attendees to call their legislators.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso