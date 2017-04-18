(HELENA) East Helena and two other elementary school districts in Montana will now have the opportunity to build their own high schools.

Gov. Steve Bullock signed Senate Bill 139 into law Tuesday.

The new law lets elementary school districts with more than a thousand students expand into K through 12 districts, if voters approve a bond for a high school.

The only school districts that meet the requirements are East Helena, Lockwood and Hellgate. Students there currently attend high school in Helena, Billings and Missoula, respectively.

Story continues below



Supporters say the change lets communities take more local control over education.

SB 139 received wide support in the Montana House and Senate. That contrasts with 2015, when a similar bill passed the Senate, but failed in the House by just three votes.

SB 139 includes several changes from the 2015 bill, designed to make it fairer to the larger districts students would be leaving. It removed a provision that would have divided the larger district’s assets with the new high school district. It also calls on students to transition to the new high school over several years, one grade level at a time.

While the last legal hurdle to these districts expanding is now gone, they’re still a long way from opening high schools. East Helena superintendent Ron Whitmoyer says building a high school would likely be at least a five- or six-year process.

SB 139 was sponsored by Sen. Duane Ankney, a Republican from Colstrip.