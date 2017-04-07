HELENA – Gov. Steve Bullock used his veto power Friday to resurrect the possibility of allowing counties to hold an all-mail ballot for Montana’s May 25 congressional election.

Last week, House Republicans in the Legislature last week killed a measure that would have allowed the mail-ballot option.

But on Friday, Bullock issued an amendatory veto to insert the mail-ballot option into another bill, which now goes back to lawmakers for another vote.

The difference this time is that the proposal can be approved by a simple majority of both the House and Senate.

House Republicans invoked rules last week that required a 60-member super-majority to resurrect the original bill, which has been killed in committee. An attempt to bring it to the floor last Friday won 51 votes, but fell short of the needed 60 vote.

“Everybody outside of this building, from the county clerks and recorders to county officials, say let’s do this,” Bullock told reporters at a Capitol news conference announcing the veto. “So, I sure hope that folks in this building will listen to everybody outside of this building.”

Bullock inserted the language into House Bill 83, from Rep. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, that revises other election laws.

The measure now returns to the House and Senate for an up-or-down vote on whether to accept his changes.

House Republican leadership didn’t immediately comment on Bullock’s gambit.

The May 25 special congressional election is to fill Montana’s vacant U.S. House seat. The candidates are Republican Greg Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks.

The original bill, Senate Bill 305, from Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, would have given county officials the option of using an all-mail ballot for the May 25 election. Most county officials supported it, saying it would save them up to $750,000 statewide and prevent them from having to find multiple polling places on short notice.

But the chairman of the Montana Republican Party, state Rep. Jeff Essmann of Billings, said the GOP should oppose it, because it might give Democrats an advantage in the special election.

The Senate had already passed the bill when Essmann made his statement, and House Republican leaders then opposed the bill.

A House committee voted last week to kill SB305, and an attempt last Friday to revive it failed.