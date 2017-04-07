BUTTE – Butte has hired a marketing firm to help the city sell the former NorthWestern Energy building in Uptown.

On Wednesday the Butte Council of Commissioners agreed to a contract to pay NAI Business Properties out of Billings $17,000 to market the 110,000 square foot building at 40 East Broadway.

The company will send out developers packets to interested buyers nationwide to see if buyers could use the large building.

According to Karen Byrnes Butte Community Development Director it should make it easier, “To insure we’re getting it, let’s not have to do it twice, let’s not have to do it three times, market it this way, let’s make sure we do it right and we do it once and get someone who is capable of taking on that structure.”

Butte took possession of the building last year after NorthWestern Energy moved into its new headquarters building a block away.

MTN’s John Emeigh