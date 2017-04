BUTTE – A Butte man with almost two dozen prior drinking and driving convictions pleaded guilty today to a felony DUI.

Clinton Sproles entered the guilty plea in connection with his DUI arrest on Feb. 25 on Front Street in Butte.

The 54-year-old man has 22 prior DUI convictions in Montana and other states, which includes his most recent conviction in Gallatin County.

District Judge Kurt Krueger remanded Sproles to jail until a sentencing hearing can be set.