BOZEMAN – A poaching case that caused community outrage is now closed.

A 20-year-old Butte man pled guilty this week to killing the trophy mule deer buck that was left mortally wounded on North Main Street in Uptown Butte last fall.

Kyler Olsen pled guilty to several charges including unlawful possession, shooting with artificial lights and within city limits, shooting from a vehicle and abandoning a big game animal.

On the morning of Sept. 12, FWP wardens received a call about an injured deer in the Uptown Butte area. When responding, game wardens found the deer had died from a gunshot wound.

Story continues below



FWP solicited help from the public which ultimately helped the investigation come to a completion.

Olsen also pled guilty to two charges related to the shooting of another mule deer buck during the general hunting season – unlawful possession and taking a deer over the limit.

Olsen will have to pay a total of $11,695 in fines and restitution. That includes $8,000 in trophy restitution to Montana for the five by five mule deer killed in September. Olsen’s hunting, fishing and trapping privileges have also been suspended for five years.

To report future crimes, FWP recommends calling 800-TIP-MONT.