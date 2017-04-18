HELENA – The Helena Public Art Committee is seeking original designs for a city project to cover traffic signal boxes.

The competition is open to all artists and graphic designers. Teams may apply, but only one submission is allowed.

Art submitted must be original and must cover all visible sides and the top of the signal boxes. The HPAC says, designs are open to each artist’s vision, but the color and design should be visually effective from a distance.

The dimensions of the traffic signal boxes are about 30”W x18”D x 50”H.

Designs cannot include representations of traffic lights, signs or signals or promote a business product, brand, viewpoint or illegal activity.

Winners will be selected based on artistic merit and appropriateness to the concept or location.

The designs will be transferred to vinyl wraps by a contractor and then applied to traffic signal boxes the contractor.

Winning artists will receive $700.

Submissions are due to HPAC no later than 4 p.m. on May 11.

The HPAC warned that because the finished art will be public domain it may be subjected to vandalism.

The City also notes that the wraps may be destroyed by weather, damaged or removed and the city may reinstall the art, but has no obligation to maintain it. The artist is also not obliged to maintain it.

Missoula and Bozeman have completed similar public art projects for traffic signal boxes.

For more information click here.