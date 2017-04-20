(HELENA) Thursday was the first day candidates could file for this fall’s city elections. In Helena, several people have already announced they’re running.

Helena Mayor Jim Smith filed for reelection. He will face a challenge from Wilmot Collins.

Four candidates have filed for two seats on the Helena City Commission, currently held by Commissioners Andres Haladay and Dan Ellison. Haladay is running again, along with Sean Logan, Heather O’Loughlin and Gary Spaeth.

Voters in East Helena will also elect a mayor and two city council members this year. No one has announced they’re running for those offices yet.

Story continues below



Candidates have until June 19 to file in the city elections. You can find more information on the requirements and filing process here.

The general election will be Nov. 7. If a primary is needed, it will be held on Sept. 12.