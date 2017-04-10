HELENA (MTN) – Capital High School’s football coach has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Kyle Mihelish changed his plea during a hearing in Helena municipal court Monday morning.

Mihelish was stopped just before midnight on Dec. 8 2016.

The original police report said an investigation after the stop resulted in Mihelish, 45, being arrested for misdemeanor first offense DUI and failure to obey traffic signs.

As part of the plea the failure to obey traffic signs was dismissed.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but one day suspended, and received credit for time served.

He also paid $790 in fines.

Mihelish will be required to attend alcohol education courses, and stay away from bars and casinos.

Following the arrest Mihelish’s lawyer, Michael McLean, asked District Court Judge Mike Menahan to overturn the seizure and suspension of Mihelish’s driver’s license.

He argued the officer who arrested Mihelish did not have reasonable suspicion or probable cause to pull his client over.