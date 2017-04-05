(HELENA) The owners of Helena’s Capital Hill Mall say they’re still trying to determine what will come next for the property, after an announcement last month that J.C. Penney’s Helena store will close its doors in June.

David Kimball, of Kimball Investment Company, says they’re working with a marketing firm to attract outlet stores. He says some retailers have already expressed interest, but many others aren’t looking at Helena.

“Some of the ones that we reached out to didn’t have much interest,” Kimball said. “They felt like the market is pretty small for them.”

Kimball says, if outlet development goes forward, his company would fully renovate the building to make it more attractive from the outside.

Story continues below



“We’d open up the mall, so that you’d have restaurants, indoor and outdoor, and a little bit more of an enticing, friendly walk-through.”

If Capital Hill doesn’t become an outlet mall, Kimball says the current building will likely be torn down. It could be replaced with mixed-use development, which could include things like restaurants, apartments or banks.

Kimball says his company is still evaluating all its options. It will likely be several more months before a final decision is made.

“We’re not sure if anything’s going to happen in the next two or three months, but I think we’ll have a pretty good idea of where we are in June,” said Kimball.

Kimball Investment Company, based in Salt Lake City, bought the 13-acre mall property from a California firm last June.