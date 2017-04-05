HELENA – A judge set bond at $40,000 for a Great Falls woman facing multiple charges after a car chase in Helena on Tuesday night.

33-year-old Jesica Jane Pederson appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Wednesday morning.

According to court records, police attempted to stop a silver Chevy Trailblazer on North Montana just after midnight on Tuesday.

Police said the driver, identified as Pederson, initially gave a false name and birthday, the license plates came back to a different vehicle, and when Pederson was asked to step out of the car she took off.

Police pursued the Trailblazer down Cedar Street and on to north bound I-15 for 30 miles. Speeds reached over 115 MPH, according to the police report.

Court documents said the driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a guardrail. Pederson then fled from the crash but returned to the scene later.

There were two people in the car. Both had non-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, Great Falls Police contacted Helena authorities to report that the SUV involved in the chase had been stolen in Great Falls.

Court documents also cited that Pederson was on probation and had a suspended license.

Both Pederson and the passenger identified as Nolan Ironmaker, 41, were arrested.

Pederson faces 10 total charges including felony theft and criminal endangerment. She is due back in court on April 21.