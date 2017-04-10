HELENA – A suspect from Spokane was charged on Monday after allegedly financially exploiting an older female under his care.

Phillip Raymond Duke has been charged with felony exploitation of an older person.

Prosecutors said, following a complaint from adult protective services, between August of 2015 and May of 2016, while he was a caregiver for the victim, Duke transferred $5,000 from his victim’s bank account to an account of his own.

The 33-year-old allegedly told investigators he felt he was owed the money. According to court documents, Duke was upset that the victim was making claims about him, so he retaliated by opening a separate bank account where he transferred the money.

Story continues below



The judge set Bond to $25,000.