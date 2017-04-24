HELENA – In celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, roughly 40 vendors set up at the Carroll College’s PE center to offer workshops, recycling tips and clean energy solutions.

Groups that hosted the 2nd annual Earth Day expo included the Alternative Energy Resources Organization (AERO), Carroll College environmental program, DNRC, and the DEQ.

Informational booths focused on environmental issues and local resources that are available to students and community members. Organizers said it was great to see so many people wanting to make a positive impact on the environment at the expo.

“It’s important to me that this feels family friendly and welcoming to everybody and that there is something to do and to learn from everyone, “said Corrie Williamson, Outreach Director at AERO

“It just brings focus back on this little planet that flies around the sun, it’s the only one we got,” said John Tubbs, Director of DNRC.

Tubbs said while DNRC employees are stewards of Montana’s water and natural resources, it takes everyone’s efforts to preserve Montana’s natural beauty.