(HELENA) People from around the Helena community came together at Carroll College Thursday night to help put an end to domestic and sexual violence.

The Feminists Advocating Equality Club put on Carroll’s first Take Back the Night event.

Club members Emily Larson and Ruah Ferst hosted the event. They said it’s important to raise awareness of all forms of sexual violence, especially at colleges.

”It happens on every single college campus across the nation,” said Larson. “It’s not something that should be ignored, because it is such a prevalent issue in America today.”

Story continues below



Helena police, faculty from Carroll’s gender studies program and support groups like the Friendship Center all made presentations, focusing on the resources available to victims of abuse.

Take Back the Night is a worldwide organization, with hundreds of events held in more than 30 countries.

The organizers of Helena’s event say they were pleased at the number of people who attended.

“We’re just really excited about this, and we hope we can reach out to people that have been victims or know someone and create a really supportive atmosphere,” Larson said.