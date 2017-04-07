Cascade County elections officials said they were pleased to hear of the Governor’s amendatory veto Friday.

Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore said the elections office is currently at a stand still – awaiting news of the bill to see if ballots need to be reprinted.

She said she’s not sure when the House will see the amended bill on the floor, but hopes it’s soon, as elections officials have been holding their breath for around a month.

“We just want to get the process on one way or the other – we want to know if we’re reprinting ballots, we want to know when we’re mailing ballots, and we just want to move on with the whole election,” said Moore.

She said as the bill currently stands, election ballots will be mailed to military and overseas voters Monday, April 10, absentee ballots will be mailed out Monday, May 1.

If the bill passes, she said the elections office may choose a date later in May to mail absentee ballots

Moore added if you registered as an absentee voter in November, you will also receive an absentee ballot for the special election.

Moore added if you registered as an absentee voter in November, you will also receive an absentee ballot for the special election.