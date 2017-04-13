The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to reports of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana.

The ACLU said on Wednesday that it is suing the Sheriff’s Office for allegedly failing to provide information in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

In a news release, the ACLU said last spring it submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to every law enforcement agency in Montana.

The organization asked for details on cell site simulators and automatic license plate readers, as well as use of force and racial profiling policies.

According to the ACLU, after sending follow-up requests, Cascade County is one of the law enforcement agencies that never provided the information requested and the first one they are pursuing legal action against.

The ACLU said it wants to compile the information to make it available to the public through their website.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said in a press release on Thursday that the information requested by the ACLU was provided.

Edwards said his office received the FOIA requests in March 2016, and subsequently sent them to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office for review and response “As is our standard procedure.”

Sheriff Edwards said that “There was an ongoing dialog between our office and the County Attorney’s Office that provided the information needed to respond to the ACLU request.”

Carey Ann Haight, the interim Cascade County Attorney, released the following information on Thursday afternoon:

The Cascade County Attorney’s Office has been working with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office to provide the ACLU with non-confidential/non-criminal justice information as requested, as our agencies have done in the past.

As the Office of the County Attorney reasonably deemed the request to be non-urgent, the task was prioritized accordingly.

The Office of the County Attorney will continue to uphold and staunchly defend the Montana Constitution and fully supports the public’s right to know.

As it appears that the ACLU remains interested in its information request, we will coordinate with the ACLU and prepare an appropriate response to the ACLU in the near future.

According to Jim Taylor, Legal Director for the ACLU of Montana, “The Montana Constitution contains a Right to Know provision, and Montana statutes have been adopted to require compliance with the Constitution. If you don’t comply, there is a penalty for non-compliance.”

He continued, “We have tried to work with agencies that wanted more time. But we are no longer willing to try to work with agencies that ignore their legal obligations. We have a list of agencies that haven’t responded, and we are starting with Cascade County. Then we are going to move down the list.”