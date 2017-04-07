MISSOULA – The Missoula County Attorney’s Office has referred the case involving a Frenchtown teacher inappropriately touching students back to detectives for a follow-up investigation.

A student came forward in January saying that Frenchtown music teacher Troy Bashor had touched her inappropriately. A second student later came forward to make similar claims.

A Title IX investigation was conducted by the school which could not justify their claims but did find Bashor had crossed some boundaries with students — including text messages and hugs. He was placed on paid leave for two weeks and allowed to return.

One of the students who accused him of misconduct filed a restraining order against Bashor, which was accepted by a judge.

The findings of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation were passed on to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office two weeks ago. They have now decided that they need more information in order to determine if charges will be filed in the case.

There is no timetable for how long that investigation will take.

