HELENA – Work to install centerline rumble strips for highways in central and north central Montana started last week.

The state chose the roads to receive the safety upgrades based on the number of crashes in a specific area over time.

Rural areas with speed limits above forty five miles an hour are at the top of the list.

A study by the Federal Highway Administration found the center line rumble strips are an effective way to reduce crashes.

Roads with the center strips reduced total crashes by as much as 42 percent and fatal crashes by as much as 73 percent.

The Montana Department of Transportation said the rumbling keeps drivers alert.

“It provides an audible warning that you are drifting and you need to pay attention to basically reduce the number of roadway departure crashes in Montana,” Rob Peterson, Traffic and Safety Engineer at MDT said.

Highways that will get centerline strips include:

U.S. 2 between Havre and Marias pass

MT 200 between Great falls and Clearwater junction

U.S. 87 between Great Falls and Havre

Near Blackfeet, Fork Belknap and Rocky Boy reservations

The rumble strips cost about $5,000 per mile to install. That’s significantly less than the $1,000,000 per mile it would cost to reconstruct the highway to make it safer.

MDT said the funding comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

The local project will wrap up in June with more rumble strips coming to the rest of the state through 2019.

MTN’s Jacob Fuhrer