HELENA – Faculty and students from numerous schools in the Helena Valley wore orange to spread awareness of child hunger on Wednesday.

The Montana No Kid Hungry program cites that one in five kids in Montana struggles with hunger.

Wear Orange Wednesday is part of the No Kid Hungry campaign. Also as part of the campaign, students at Helena area schools received a free lunch Wednesday.

The campaign says, by wearing orange and encouraging others to do the same, it increasing awareness and helps to stand united in the cause of reducing childhood hunger.

Story continues below



Participants were asked to take a photo of themselves, wearing orange and then post to social media with the hashtag #MTSchooleats.

Four friends at Central-Linc Elementary School all wore orange to show their support for the cause.

“We should help each other. A lot of people don’t have the things they need…. a lot of us aren’t helping them at all, there was a girl in Missoula who raised money for childhood hunger and we need more people like her, “said Cameron Bullock, Central-Linc Elementary School student.

“I know some kids that are less fortunate than others. It’s nice for them to come in and have the same lunches as the next kids sitting next to them,” said Carol Lewis, cafeteria worker.

On the website it cites the mission of the campaign as, “To end childhood hunger in Montana by connecting kids to the healthy food they need to succeed in the communities where they live.”

The program is a partnership with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Governor Steve Bullock and the national nonprofit organization: Share Our Strength.

National data from the No Kid Hungry campaign shows that 13 million children in the U.S. struggle with hunger and three out of four teachers say their students come to school hungry regularly.

For more information or to upload photos click here. To view photos from the campaign click here.