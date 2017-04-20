HELENA, – Three community members have announced their candidacies for city office.

Commissioner Andres Haladay will file for re-election, joined by Wilmot Collins, who will file for mayor, and Heather O’Loughlin, who will file for a seat on the city commission.

In a press release it said, the three candidates plan to run as a slate to show that they represent fresh, new leadership.

They are committed to investing in infrastructure, openness to new ideas for future growth, and timely responding to the needs of Helena residents.

“I’m running for Mayor of Helena because I believe I have an agenda that will work for the people of Helena,” said Collins. “I’ll focus on affordable housing/teenage homelessness, and I intend to work with all elected officials of both the county and city to build a strong community.”

“As a mom and the director of a local non-profit, I am excited about this opportunity to give back to the community I love,” said O’Loughlin. “As a city commissioner, I will promote smart development within our historic downtown community, affordable housing, and foster our great outdoors for our neighbors and visitors.”

“We’ve had some great accomplishments over the past three years, including Centennial Trail, long term funding solutions for critical infrastructure, a renewable energy loan program, and a two-route bus system,” said Haladay. “It’s been an honor to serve, but the work’s not done. We need to elect a Commission that continues to build on these successes so we can continue to make Helena an even better place to live.”

Collins, a resident of Helena for 23 years, currently works for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and he has a PhD in forensic Psychology.

O’Loughlin, born and raised in Great Falls currently runs the local non-profit Montana Budget and Policy Center, a research organization focused on the needs of low-income families. She went to law school at University of Montana and has served as as policy advisor on education, housing, and women’s issues for Senator Max Baucus.

Haladay, currently in his first term on the City Commission, hopes to be reelected. He works as an Assistant Attorney General in the Montana Department of Justice. He’s lived in Helena since 2010.