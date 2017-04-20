HELENA – Time is running out to reserve your plot at one of Helena’s community gardens.

Around 30 spots are left in four of the nine community gardens around the city.

Garden organizers said the gardens are more than just a source of food – they also bring people together.

“I think it provides an opportunity for people who would otherwise not be able to grow vegetables and fresh produce for themselves and others. It also provides a space that enhances community within our Helena community.”

Last year 200 gardeners worked on over 150 plots. Over 1700 pounds of produce from those gardens was donated to Helena Food Share.

Helena Community Gardens also offers classes to get you started. If you want to learn more, Helena Community Gardens will be at the Earth Day Expo at Carroll College this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also sign up for your own plot through their website