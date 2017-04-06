(HELENA) Parents, staff and community members got a chance Thursday night to share their ideas about what should replace historic Central School, if voters approve a bond proposal next month.

The Helena School District held an informational meeting at First Baptist Church, just across the street from Central. It was the fourth in a series of pre-bond meetings, each focused on a different aspect of the bond plan.

The district’s $63 million proposal would pay for new schools in place of Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy Elementary. It would also include security and technology upgrades for all of the district’s elementary and middle schools.

Different architectural firms are handling each aspect of the proposed improvements. SMA Architects of Helena would design the new Central School building, in partnership with NAC Architecture of Spokane, Wash.

At Thursday’s meeting, lead architects Tim Meldrum and Klint Fisher answered questions about what the new building could look like, what facilities it would have, and how it would reflect the neighborhood around it. But they said their main goal was to find out what the community valued in the current building and wanted to see brought forward to the new school.

“You’re going to design this building,” Meldrum told the audience.

The architects said they want to give the new Central building more flexible spaces, so teachers can meet a variety of educational needs. But they also want to carry over the aspects of the current building that make it unique in Helena.

“In a new setting, we can actually feel the presence of Central School,” said Meldrum.

Those who attended the meeting raised some concerns about how the architects would deal with the small, uneven Central campus and the unstable soil under the current building’s foundation.

They also asked about how the school district will move forward if a lawsuit filed last week stops the demolition of Central. The suit claims the city of Helena didn’t follow proper procedure when it granted the district a permit to tear the building down.

Fisher said the architects would consider whether a new school could be built somewhere else on the Central campus, but that they don’t want to make a decision too quickly.

“We also want to make sure that, 50 years from now, when someone comes to that site, they go, ‘Yeah, they got it right,’” Fisher said.

The 102-year-old school has been closed since March 2013, when an engineer’s report found it could be seriously damaged in an earthquake.

Before the Helena school board voted earlier this year to demolish Central, historical preservation advocates argued the building should instead be extensively renovated to meet modern safety and educational needs.

Greg Upham, assistant superintendent of the Helena School District, said the district understood people’s emotional reactions to plans to tear Central down.

“It’s our charge to make sure that people can carry forward those human feelings that are the most important things in life, as we move forward as a community,” he said.

Meldrum and Fisher told the audience they specifically asked to design the new Central building, because they looked forward to the challenge of creating something respectful to the school’s unique history and community.

“We’re surrounded by a lot of great people on our design team, as well as this community, the Helena School District,” said Meldrum. “We will get this right, and the people are going to be very proud of the school that ends up in this location.”

Voters in the Helena School District will receive their ballots by mail later this month. They must be returned to county election officials by May 2.