HELENA – Various organizations in the Helena area gathered on Thursday for a community service fair at the Lewis and Clark Library.

During the collaboration, which was free and open to the public, organizations networked to learn about resources available for community members. Attendees included Helena College, Youth Dynamics and the Salvation Army.

Educational and training opportunities, employment resources, and one-on-one assistance were some of the many services provided by the organizations.

Emily Lindquist, the organizer of the fair and rep for the Montana Hospital Association, said she has seen successes because of fairs similar to Thursday’s.

Story continues below



“Hopefully we can make this a yearly event, it’s really beneficial for someone to come because it opens their eyes to a wide variety of resources that they may have not have known about before, “said Lindquist.

Organizations at the event:

Center for Mental Health

Montana Hospital Association (AHEC)

Helena Job service

Access to Success and Adult Basic Education

Salvation Army

Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment

Career Training Institute.