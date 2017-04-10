(HELENA) Big changes are coming to a busy intersection in the Helena Valley.

On Monday, crews officially started a major overhaul at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Green Meadow Drive. They will be building a new roundabout, replacing the current traffic lights. The project also includes new sidewalks, storm drains and landscaping, along with new pavement for about a quarter mile in each direction.

Leaders say the changes will improve safety at the intersection.

The Montana Department of Transportation is overseeing the project, and Helena Sand and Gravel is the lead contractor.

This week, flaggers will be directing traffIc in the area. Drivers could see delays of up to 15 minutes.

Lincoln and Green Meadow will each have a new alignment after the roundabout is built, so crews are grinding up the current roadway. They will then reuse that asphalt to build two detour roads, to take traffic away from the construction area. Drivers could start using those roads as soon as next week.

Solomon Redfern, project manager for Helena Sand and Gravel, says it’s unusual to construct an entirely new roadway for a detour.

“The main purpose for this detour road is to be safer for the traveling public and safer for MDT employees and HSG employees,” said Solomon Redfern, project manager for Helena Sand and Gravel.

Once the detour roads are ready, traffic patterns will return to normal. There will be stop signs on Green Meadow Drive, while drivers on Lincoln Road will not need to stop. Speed limits in the area will be lowered to 25 mph.

The entire project is expected to cost around $2.1 million. Redfern says the roundabout should be completed some time in July, while the rest of the construction is expected to wrap up by August. Landscaping work will continue through October.