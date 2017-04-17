A construction worker was reportedly run over by a vehicle and died in a closed portion of a construction zone on Monday afternoon.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman who died.

It happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of person being run over at mile marker 333 on Interstate 90.

Story continues below



Park County Rural Fire, Livingston City Fire, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the fatal crash.

They have requested the assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol and their “total station” crash re-creation equipment.