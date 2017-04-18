Lodge Grass – The death of a woman whose body was found Friday on the Crow Reservation was accidental, according to the Big Horn County Coroner.

Coroner Terry Bullis said Monday that Bonnie Threeirons, 35, died from hypothermia.

Bullis said the woman’s time of death is still under investigation.

Cary Lance, the man who founded Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch, said Threeirons’ family reported her missing the Sunday before she was found dead.

Her body was discovered outside Lodge Grass near a ditch, according to Lance.

The FBI declined to comment on the nature of its investigation.

MTN’s Aja Goare