UPDATE: The Montana Highway Patrol is now reporting that one person is dead following a Friday morning head-on crash north of Lolo.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 South near the intersection with Valley Grove Drive in the Lolo Flats.

Witnesses told MHP that the driver of a white pickup truck crossed the center line of the four-lane highway and crashed head-on into a green pickup truck.

The person in the white pickup truck died as a result of the accident.

Story continues below

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

LOLO – Authorities are on the scene of a head-on crash just north of Lolo.

Crews were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 93 South near the intersection of Valley Grove Road just after 9:15 a.m.

Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash and part of the roadway is blocked.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY