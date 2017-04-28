UPDATE: The Montana Highway Patrol is now reporting that one person is dead following a Friday morning head-on crash north of Lolo.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 South near the intersection with Valley Grove Drive in the Lolo Flats.

Witnesses told MHP that the driver of a white pickup truck crossed the center line of the four-lane highway and crashed head-on into a green pickup truck.

The person in the white pickup truck died as a result of the accident.

Story continues below



We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

LOLO – Authorities are on the scene of a head-on crash just north of Lolo.

Crews were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 93 South near the intersection of Valley Grove Road just after 9:15 a.m.

Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash and part of the roadway is blocked.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell