HELENA – Helena Police and the Helena Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash on the 3100 block of North Montana Ave.Tuesday afternoon.

A 16-year-old female driving a Buick SUV eastbound on Road Runner failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into a Pontiac sedan driven by a 35-year-old female going northbound on Montana.

The SUV ended up on its roof.

The 16-year-old driver was transported by ambulance and cited for fail to yield.

No other injuries were reported.

The right lane of North Montana Ave. going northbound was closed, expect delays until the scene is completely cleared.