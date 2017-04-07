WASHINGTON – After an unprecedented senate fight, Judge Neil Gorsuch has officially been confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The final senate vote 54 to 45 three democrats voting yes and not a single republican voting no.

Republicans and democrats agreed that the confirmation process wasn’t pretty.

Republicans had to change the senate rules to get this done.

Democrats tried to block the vote, upset President Obama’s pick for the seat, Merrick Garland, never got a hearing.

Montana’s two U.S. senators were split on their support.

“Judge Gorsuch is mainstream and he’s not going to legislate from the bench. As a fellow westerner, he will uphold our Montana values and defend our Second Amendment rights. The Senate did its job and I look forward now to seeing Judge Gorsuch on the court,” said Senator Steve Daines.

Senator Jon Tester said, “I am deeply concerned that folks in the Senate chose to play politics with the U.S. Supreme Court and undermined the consensus needed for this lifetime post. Judge Gorsuch does not share our Montana values because he thinks corporations are people, he has stood between women and their doctors, and he has sided with the government over protecting our civil liberties.”

Judge Gorsuch will be sworn in Monday just in time to hear the final 13 cases of this Supreme Court term.

Issues still before the court include religious freedom and gun rights.